Punjab CM to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Tuesday, said sources.



Channi is likely to meet the Union Minister at 6 pm today, said sources.

Notably, the Chief Minister yesterday met Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking justice for the victims of the Lakhimpur Kehri incident and for the need to urgently repeal the three farm laws.

A copy of the same was sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Channi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 2 and termed his maiden visit after assuming the charge as chief minister as a courtesy call. (ANI)

