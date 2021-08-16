Punjab CM urges Jaishankar to evacuate Indians stuck in Afghanistan, including Sikhs

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to immediately evacuate Indians including 200 Sikhs stuck in Afghanistan's Gurudwara amid the Taliban takeover.



"Urge @DrSJaishankar, MEA, GoI, to arrange for immediate evacuation of all Indians, including around 200 Sikhs, stuck in a Gurudwara in Afghanistan after the #Taliban takeover. My govt is willing to extend any help needed to ensure their safe evacuation. @MEAIndia," tweeted the Chief Minister.

On Sunday as well, he had expressed his concerns over the turmoil in Afghanistan and said, "We need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders."

"Afghanistan's fall to #Taliban doesn't augur well for our country. It'll strengthen the Sino-Pak nexus against India (China has already sought militia's help on Uyghur). The signs are not at all good, we need to be extra vigilant now at all our borders," Singh said.

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani left for Tajikistan on Sunday.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan former President Hamid Karzai along with Abdullah Abdullah and former Mujahideen leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar formed a Coordination Council to prevent chaos and manage affairs related to a peaceful transfer of power.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul. Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. (ANI)