Punjab CM urges PM Modi to allow state to begin paddy procurement from today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 1 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday sought the personal intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution to withdraw its letter regarding postponement of paddy procurement and allow the state to begin paddy procurement from October 1 instead of proposed October 11.



Notably, the Department of Food and Public Distribution in response to the letter of FCI dated September 30, 2021 informed that due to recent heavy downpour in the states of Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed and the moisture content in the fresh arrival at present is beyond permissible limit, Chief Minister Office informed.

Further, Channi said that the state is all set to start procurement of Paddy from October 1 as scheduled earlier and that the latest instructions would unnecessarily create confusion and uncertainty in the minds of farmers, who will start bringing their crops in various mandis across the state from tomorrow.

He also informed the Prime Minister that the Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has already reviewed the arrangements for the paddy procurement starting from tomorrow.

As per the CMO, Channi also mentioned that he had personally reviewed the preparedness for paddy procurement the day before yesterday to ensure smooth and hassle-free procurement in the state and was fully satisfied with the elaborate arrangements made in this regard.

"The decision to postpone the paddy procurement at the eleventh hour would further lead to resentment amongst the farmers, who were already on agitation against the farm laws," Channi said. (ANI)

