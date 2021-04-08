Punjab CM urges PM Modi to clear Rs 937 cr projects for 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Participating virtually in the high-level national committee meeting, convened by the Prime Minister to finalise plans for the celebration of the 400th Prakash Purab, the Chief Minister said, "We are all fortunate to celebrate this great event in our lifetimes and I urge PM Modi to ensure that this historic event is commemorated not only at national but at a global level".The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister that the Centre should release a special commemorative stamp on this occasion.He suggested that the commemorative events should be held all across the country, as well as at all Indian missions abroad, in order to carry the powerful message of Guru Tegh Bahadur's life.He said Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as Hind Di Chadar, stands as a shining symbol of our country's great pluralistic tradition and secularism, and his supreme sacrifice - 'sis diya par sirr na diya' - forms an important part of India's history.Briefing the Prime Minister on the memorandum sent to the Centre in this regard, Captain Amarinder said his government plans to duly recognise the towns and villages associated with the life of Guru Sahib in the state by upgrading their infrastructure. "Besides the city of Amritsar, the town of Sri Anandpur Sahib and Baba Bakala are significant in this regard. In addition, there are 78 villages in the state graced by the Guru (charan chho prapt)," he said.He further said the proposal sent by the state government includes projects for the development of infrastructure in and around Sri Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Baba Bakala; rejuvenation of village ponds and traditional water bodies for Water Conservation in 78 Punjab villages that were visited by the Guru; and setting up Guru Tegh Bahadur School of Textile Technology and Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Handicrafts at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and Sathiala, Baba Bakala, respectively.Captain Amarinder informed the Prime Minister that the details of the main programme on May 1 are being finalised, keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation in the country and particularly in Punjab.He thanked the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making elaborate plans for celebrations of this historic event across the country.Besides the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also participated in the virtual meeting.It is to mention that the high-level national committee was constituted by the Union Government on October 24 last year, to approve policies, plans and programmes related to the commemoration of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The committee comprises 70 members, with Prime Minister as its Chairman. (ANI)