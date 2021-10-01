Punjab CM urges PM not to delay paddy procurement

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has sought the intervention of the Prime Minister to withdraw the Central government's order to start the paddy procurement from October 11.

The Department of Food and Public Distribution in response to the letter of the Food Corporation India (FCI) dated September 30 said due to recent downpour in Punjab and Haryana the maturity of paddy has been delayed as the moisture content in the paddy is beyond permissible limit.