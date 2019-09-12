Punjab CM urges PM to pressurise Pakistan not to impose service charge on Kartarpur corridor

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to pressurise Pakistan into withdrawing its proposal to impose a service charge on the passage through Kartarpur corridor.

According to an official statement, in a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister has suggested that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) should take up the matter in the bilateral meetings on the subject for an early resolution.

Singh said that Pakistan's insistence on service charges would impose a significant financial burden on the lakhs of pilgrims seeking 'darshan' of the 'gurdwara' as many of whom may not be so well-off.According to the statement, "The Chief Minister noted that on earlier occasions too, he had requested the Government of India to intercede with the Government of Pakistan not to levy any visa or other charges on the pilgrims visiting Sri Kartapur Sahib.""This would be in fulfillment of the long-cherished desire to have 'Khule Darshan Deedar' of the holy shrine of Sri Kartarpur in Pakistan," Singh said.He also underlined the historical importance of the Kartarpur corridor, slated to be opened as a part of 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev which is going to be celebrated with great devotion and fervour in November this year. (ANI)