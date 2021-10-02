Punjab CM urges Railway Board Chairman to withdraw cases against farmers' organisations

Chandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the Chairman of Railway Board to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against the members of Kissan (farmer) organisations.



As per the release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Channi requested the Chairman of the Railway Board to take a sympathetic view and consider the withdrawal of cases against the farmers' organisations.

The RPF had registered 30 cases against the farmers' organisations in 2020 and 2021 during the 'dharnas' staged by them on the railway tracks in Punjab, agitating against the three farm laws, the CMO informed.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday said that he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the agitating farmers.

Channi met PM Modi in Delhi on Friday for the first time after taking oath as the Punjab CM earlier this month.

"I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers' protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn," he told reporters here after the meeting. (ANI)