Punjab CM wears 'I am vaccinated' badge to promote COVID-19 vaccination

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 27 (ANI): In an order to promote COVID-19 vaccination drive, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday wore a "I am vaccinated" badge under the state government's new initiative Mission Fateh 2.0.



The Media Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Raveen Thukral tweeted"'I AM VACCINATED' - Punjab CM @capt_amarinder wears the first badge as he unveils car stickers and badges to encourage people to flaunt their #COVID19 #vaccine status and promote vaccination".

In the virtual meeting to roll out state government's new initiative Mission Fateh 2.0, to involve the youth of the state in the fight of COVID, the Chief Minister announced that beginning today, the Department of Youth Affairs has started distributing 1 lakh badges and 4 lakh car stickers carrying the message "I am vaccinated", and has urged the Rural Corona Volunteers (RCVs) to encourage people to flaunt their vaccination status.

These stickers and badges will display the spread of the state's vaccination coverage, and will motivate others to get vaccinated too, as per the state government.

In the virtual meeting, Singh had directed the officials to form groups of seven Rural Corona Volunteers (RCVs) per village or municipal ward as a cadre, under this initiative, according to an official statement.

As the villages of Punjab have seen the worse of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the CM has called for a strong campaign for "Corona Mukt Pind".

He has directed the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs and District Collectors to form RCVs immediately and be the torchbearers of the war against contagion.

"The youth could also play a big role also in countering rumours and false propaganda on social media. The state government will extend full support to them to fight the pandemic and save Punjab together," he said.

He has also urged the RCVs to spread awareness among the people in rural areas on the use of proper protocols that need to be followed for COVID treatment, given the spread of black and white fungus due to high usage of steroids. (ANI)

