Punjab CM writes to Union Health Minister for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supply

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 21 (ANI): Amid complaints of shortage of liquid medical oxygen across hospitals in the country, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supplies.



In a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Singh has urged daily allocation of at least 120 MT medical oxygen for the state.

"Faced with shortage of medical oxygen supply for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh writes to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister @drharshvardhan for ensuring uninterrupted oxygen supplies, with at least 120 MT daily allocation for the state," Punjab Chief Minister's office tweeted.

According to official data, there are as many as 36,709 active COVID cases in Punjab while the cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 2,64,562. (ANI)

