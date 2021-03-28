Punjab Cong chief condemns attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang

Chandigarh, March 28 (ANI): Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jakhar has strongly condemned the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Arun Narang in Malout saying such unlawful behaviour has no place in a democracy. He said that farmer protests will be weakened with incidents like these.



Narang was surrounded and restrained on Saturday by agitators in the Malout area of Punjab's Muktsar district. An FIR has been registered at Malout Police Station.

In a statement issued here, Jakhar while terming the attack as highly unfortunate, said that everyone should be allowed to present his views and every citizen should respect each other's right to speak.

He also said that farmer protests are moving in the right direction to achieve their goal but events like these will hamper its progress. He appealed to all farmers to abstain from unlawful actions like these as no one can be allowed to take law and order into their own hands.

This comes amid widespread protests against the Centre's new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting since November last year against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

