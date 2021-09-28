Punjab Cong leader Sukhpal Khaira urges Navjot Singh Sidhu to reconsider his resignation

Chandigarh [India], September 28 (ANI): Punjab Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday urged Navjot Singh Sidhu to reconsider his resignation from the post of party's state unit chief.



In a tweet, Khaira wrote, "I urge @sherryontopp to reconsider his resignation and in the same breath urge party high command to flag issues raised by him and find their redressal-khaira."

"One of the way to resolve the current crises is that those in the center of controversy leaders/officers should voluntarily quit their positions instead of testing the patience of either the party high command or @sherryontopp-khaira", he added.

Sidhu, in his letter to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, stated, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress."

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23. His resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)

