Punjab Congress crisis: Bajwa says, 'no Colonel can become General overnight'; denies meeting with CM

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing turf war in Punjab Congress, the party's Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday denied any meeting with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh while hinting towards Navjot Singh Sidhu said "no Colonel can become General overnight".



Speaking to ANI, Bajwa said, "When Navjot Singh Sidhu was coming to Congress, senior Punjab leadership was creating hurdles. They wanted him not to come. I had intervened and recommended that he would be an asset to the party. He was inducted. He is like my brother."

"High Command, workers and I want him to get an important role but it takes time to reach top positions. This has been clarified before a three-member committee. He should be given a role but the party's loyalists, who are here for 40-45 years should be taken into account," explained the Congress MP.

Bajwa reiterated that he is not seeking any post while hinted that it takes due time to reach the top position.

"No Colonel can become General overnight. The most capable Colonel will also have to wait for some time. We have left this to the party High Command. We will accept their decision. I have also clarified that I am not a candidate for any post," emphasised the Congress leader.

There have been reports that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had a secret meeting with Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday to mend the differences.

Asked about the meeting Bajwa said, "I deny that he (Captain Amarinder Singh) came to my house. There has been no meeting. He would be most welcome if he wants to come. I have nothing personal against him. There can be a difference of opinion. MPs, ministers, MLAs and cadres feel that he should fulfil his promises."

Bajwa has been an open critic of Captain Amarinder Singh and was vocal to oust Captain from the chief ministership. Further, there were reports of growing closeness between the camps of rebel leaders Navjot Singh Sidhu and Partap Singh Bajwa. Now, Bajwa's reported adjustment with Captain Amarinder Singh could be a setback for Sidhu.

With Punjab Assembly elections due next year, the tussle between Captain and Sidhu has become a big challenge for Congress leadership.

The three-member Congress panel comprising senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Agarwal had met nearly 50 Punjab MLAs in the national capital earlier this month.

Even Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu also separately met the panel at the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj Road in the national capital. (ANI)

