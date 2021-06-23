Punjab Congress crisis: Hope current situation will be solved soon, says Sunil Jakhar

Days after the Congress-led government in Punjab gave government jobs to the sons of two sitting legislators, Jakhar said some wrong people are advising the Chief Minister which led to this decision."I hope the current situation will be solved soon. Some wrong people are advising Chief Minister over this decision (on giving jobs to sons of two Congress MLAs)," Jakhar told reporters after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.Responding to a question on the ongoing clash between Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Jakhar said, "It's part of the consultation now."Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar and Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat on Wednesday said that a report has been submitted to which a reply shall be received by July 8-10 and Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu shall be called by the three-member panel set up by Sonia Gandhi, to submit his statements."A report has been submitted. And hopefully will get a reply by July 8-10. I have now asked to collect his (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) statements (on Punjab govt)," said Rawat."My answer is yes", said Rawat on being asked 'will Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu be called by the panel?'Meanwhile, Punjab Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa after meeting Rahul Gandhi said that he has discussed the current political scenario in the state and highlighted that the party high command will take a decision on Congress chief ministerial face for 2022 polls."I discussed ground reality, current political situation and expectations of the party from high command. The high-command will take a decision over this (CM's face for 2022 Assembly election)," said Bajwa while speaking to reporters after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today.A three-member panel, set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit.Punjab is crucial for Congress as it is one of the few states where the party is in power and the outcome will have an impact on the party's prospects outside the state also. The next assembly elections are scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)