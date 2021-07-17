Punjab Congress crisis: Navjot Sidhu meets state unit chief Sunil Jakhar in Panchkula

Panchkula/Mohali (Haryana/Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Amid heightened political buzz about possible organisational changes in the Punjab Congress, party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday morning met state party Chief Sunil Jakhar at the latter's residence in Panchkula.



About an hour later, Sidhu left the party chief's residence.

Meanwhile, hours later, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Mohali.

According to sources, Congress is all set to announce Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new Chief of the Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) on Friday.

The Chief Minister has, however, expressed apprehensions about the possible appointment of Sidhu as state party chief. Sources informed that he wrote to the interim party chief on Friday.

Rawat had met Sonia Gandhi on Friday and submitted his report regarding proposed changes in the Punjab Congress. Sidhu was also present during the meeting. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had last week met Sonia Gandhi last week.

After the meeting, Rawat reiterated that Amarinder Singh will remain the chief ministerial face of the party for the upcoming Assembly elections since his governance has earned praise from the people of the state and also because "Punjabis don't want to experiment with their political leadership."

A power tussle in Punjab Congress has been going on for almost a month where Sidhu openly rebelled against the state government by criticizing the electricity crisis in the state. Congress leadership has been making efforts to find a solution to the rift ahead of assembly polls earlier next year. (ANI)

