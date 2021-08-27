Punjab Congress leaders should act properly so that they are not misinterpreted: Harish Rawat

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday said the leader of the party's Punjab unit should act in a manner so that they are not misinterpreted, which in turn may harm the party.



Rawat, who is the AICC in-charge of Punjab will meet Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday to discuss the ongoing turmoil in the party's state unit.

Briefing mediapersons, the Congress veteran said, "I will meet Sonia ji and Rahul ji tomorrow to apprise them about all the matter. Punjab leaders should act accordingly so that their actions and statements do not get misinterpreted. It will harm the party, especially Punjab Congress."

Asked about the controversial statement made by Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisor Malwinder Singh Mali, Rawat said, "Whatever the advisor of Sidhu has said is totally unaccepted by Congress. Congress condemns the statements on Jammu and Kashmir or any sensitive issue that hurt the sentiments of the nation. He has clarified that his statements were his personal opinions not as an advisor."

Mali's alleged remarks stating Kashmir as a separate country had created a row of controversy.

Meanwhile, Rawat met the delegation of the 'Sidhu group' of the Congress' Punjab unit. The delegation included four ministers and three MLAs on Wednesday.

A section of Punjab Congress leaders raised a banner of revolt against Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said the change should be made in the state if needed.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed Punjab Congress chief last month amid efforts by the party's central leadership to end factionalism in the state unit. The assembly elections in Punjab are due early next year. (ANI)

