Punjab Congress MP summoned for casteist remark

Bittu stirred up a row after he said the 'sacred' seats of Anandpur Sahib and Chamkaur Sahib have been given to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)

Chandigarh, June 16 (IANS) The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes on Wednesday summoned Congress' Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu for personal hearing on June 22 for allegedly hurting the sentiments of BSP workers.

Chairperson Tejinder Kaur said the commission has received a complaint from Pawan Kumar Tinnu against the viral video and news in which Bittu used unparliamentary language.

She said the commission has decided to investigate the matter and summoned Bittu to appear personally under section 12(2) of the Punjab State Schedule Castes Commission Act of 2004.

Bittu has posted a video on his Facebook page, commenting on the newly forged SAD-BSP alliance. BSP leaders called the comment casteist and held protests across the state.

