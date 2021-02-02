Punjab Congress MPs stage protest against farm laws in parliament complex

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest against new farm laws in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in parliament premises on Tuesday.



Congress MPs including Manish Tewari, Amar Singh, Parneet Kaur, Amar Singh, Santokh Singh, and Jasbir Singh Gill held placards and raised slogans against the new farm laws.

Tewari, who is MP from Anandpur Sahib, said Congress MPs from Punjab have been expressing solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against the farm laws for the last over two months.

"We want a discussion on farmers' issues before anything else in the parliament," he said.

Preneet Kaur, MP from Patiala, accused the Centre of not paying attention to the democratic protest of farmers.

Amar Singh, MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, said the government was putting up barricades, barbed wires around the place of farmers' protest.

Santokh Singh Chaudhury, MP from Jalandhar, said the new farm laws were "anti-farmer" and "anti-labourer".

He said despite opposition, the BJP-led government was not keen to repeal the draconian laws.

Farmer unions are protesting on the borders of Delhi against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 from November 26 several borders of Delhi. (ANI)

