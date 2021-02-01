Punjab Congress MPs wear black gown to mark protest against farm laws

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Congress MPs from Punjab -- Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla -- wore a black gown to the Parliament on Monday, as a mark of their protest against the three farm laws which have led to farmers protesting at Delhi borders for over two months.



This comes at a day when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament.

"Internet has been suspended at Haryana borders. Is it a digital India? They are presenting the digital budget but do not provide access to the internet to people. The government is not listening to its people. We are here to be the voice of farmers," Jasbir Singh Gill, Lok Sabha MP from Khadoor Sahib of Punjab told ANI.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Lok Sabha MP from Punjab's Amritsar said, "The people for whom the budget is presented are on the streets. Farmers are protesting for over two months and still, the government is not listening to them."

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up as farmers continue to make their way to the protest sites for the past two to three days.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

