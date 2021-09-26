Punjab Congress stands with farm unions' demand for Bharat Bandh: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 26 (ANI): Congress stands with farmer unions' demand for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against three farm laws passed in the Parliament last year, said party's Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.



Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Sidhu urged all party workers against the "three unconstitutional black laws".

"Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee firmly stands by Farmer Unions demand for Bharat Bandh on September 27, 2021. In the war of right and wrong, you can not afford to be neutral !! We urge every Congress worker to fight with all their might against the three Unconstitutional Black Laws!!," tweeted Sidhu

Following a two-day national convention at the Singhu border last month, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)