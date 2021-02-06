Punjab Contract Farming Act has provision to jail farmers, in Centre's law farmer can exit contract anytime: Tomar

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Punjab Government's Contract Farming Act has a provision to send farmers behind the bars and fine of up to Rs 5 lakh whereas in the Government of India's Act a farmer can exit a contract anytime, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.



"Punjab Contract Farming Act provides for jail and fine up to Rs five lakh for the farmer. In the Act made by the Government of India, the farmer can come out of contract farming at any time," said Tomar in Rajya Sabha yesterday.

"For two months I kept asking the farmers' union what is 'black' in these laws? Tell me if it should be fixed. Opposition leaders called criticising the agrarian reform. But no one tried to explain how are they harming the farmers," he added.

Yesterday in the House, Tomar also assured that Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been provided under the Atmanirbhar package and the Centre has tried to ensure that requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector.

"We have started to provide MSP, 50 per cent more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under the Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector," said Tomar in Rajya Sabha.

The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages, Tomar stated.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)