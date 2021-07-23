Punjab crisis has been resolved: Rahul

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Days after the Congress appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party's Punjab chief, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the crisis has been resolved.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Punjab crisis has been resolved."

His remarks came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he shall attend the ceremony of the new state Congress team taking charge led by Sidhu.