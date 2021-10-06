Punjab Deputy CM condemns attack on gurdwara in Kabul

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (IANS) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa on Wednesday condemned the vandalism in the historic Gurdwara Karte Parwan Sahib in Kabul by extremists, saying the Taliban had eventually shown their true colours.

In a statement here, he said the worst has started coming true as the Taliban have started showing their true colours by way of complete intolerance towards the minorities leading to their intimidation and destruction of their religious places.