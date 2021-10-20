Punjab DGP constitutes 3-member SIT to probe Singhu murder

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 21 (ANI): A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Varinder Kumar, ADGP & Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab has been constituted to investigate the Singhu border killing, said Punjab DGP on Wednesday.



The other members of the team are Inderbir Singh, DIG (Ferozepur Range) and Harvinder Singh, SSP (Tarn Taran).

On October 15, the body of a man with hands and legs chopped off was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border.

The man was identified as Lakhbir Singh, resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased is about 35-36 years old and used to work as a labourer. (ANI)

