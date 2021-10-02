Punjab DGP for intensifying vigil amid festive season

Chairing a high-level meeting in Mohali, near here, the DGP, who was accompanied by ADGP Varinder Kumar, ADGP Internal Security R.N. Dhoke and ADGP Counter Intelligence Amit Prasad, reviewed the situation of internal security in the state.

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (IANS) With the approaching festive season, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota on Saturday stressed on the need to intensify vigil and directed the intelligence officers to stay alert round-the-clock.

The meeting took place at a time when the state has been witnessing recovery of grenades and RDX-laden tiffin boxes, besides recovery of other arms and ammunition, signalling major attempts being made by anti-national elements to disturb law and order in the state.

After the briefing, the DGP expressed satisfaction that Punjab Police has been doing great job on the counter-terrorism front and various modules busted.

"The situation in the state is absolutely peaceful and Punjab Police is ready for any challenges," an official statement quoting Sahota said.

--IANS

