  4. Punjab: Entrance exam for 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools to be held on Oct 3

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Sep 16th, 2021, 19:30:02hrs
Representative Image

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 16 (ANI): The entrance examination for 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools in Punjab will be held on October 3, informed the state government on Thursday.

As per a tweet by the Official Twitter handle of the Punjab government, the roll numbers of students and the list of examination centres will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org.
"The Punjab Government has announced to conduct the entrance examination for the 9th to 12th classes of meritorious schools on October 3, from 2.30 PM TO 4.30 PM. Roll Numbers of students and the list of examination centers will be uploaded on the website http://ssapunjab.org," read the tweet. (ANI)

