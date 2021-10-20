Punjab: Ferozpur's biomass power plant generating electricity using stubble

Talking to ANI, Satish Bedi, General Manager Commercial, Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited said, " The power plant's capacity is 18 MW per hr, it is stubble based and uses 600 tons of stubble in a day and around 2-2.25 lakh tons of stubble in a year."Bedi said that this initiative is favourable for farmers as they are paid for selling stubble."This is favourable for farmers. We take all the stubble from farmland and the land becomes empty for farming again. Farmers are also paid for selling the stubble. It is cherry on top for them."Bedi further said that if more power plants are set up in the state, more electricity would be generated and the stubble burning problem would be eliminated."If 24-26 plants like this are set up in Punjab, we would generate a lot of electricity for the state. This will resolve the environmental problem and also eliminate the stubble burning problem. Moreover, this plant provides direct employment to 1500 people, which will help in employment generation as well," he said. (ANI)