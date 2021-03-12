  1. Sify.com
  4. Punjab Finance Minister tests Covid positive

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 12th, 2021, 10:24:12hrs
Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday said he was tested positive for coronavirus.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID and I will be in quarantine for the next coming days," he said.

"I got myself tested before the session and then again immediately after the session. Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive," he added.

In view of increasing coronavirus cases, authorities in Ludhiana and Patiala cities imposed a night curfew daily from March 12 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. till further orders.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed in Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur towns.

--IANS

vg/dpb

