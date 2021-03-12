Punjab Finance Minister tests Covid positive

Chandigarh, March 12 (IANS) Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal on Friday said he was tested positive for coronavirus.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID and I will be in quarantine for the next coming days," he said.

"I got myself tested before the session and then again immediately after the session. Before the session, I tested negative. After the session, I have tested positive," he added.