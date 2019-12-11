  1. Sify.com
Punjab Governor takes sortie in SU-30MKI fighter aircraft at Halwara air base

Last Updated: Wed, Dec 11, 2019 04:15 hrs

Punjab Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore took a sortie in SU-30MKI (Photo/ANI)

Halwara (Punjab) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Punjab Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore took a sortie in a SU-30MKI fighter aircraft at the Halwara air base in Punjab.
The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain NK Vatsya, Commanding Officer 220 Squadron. The Governor took a 30-minute sortie on Monday.


"Had an amazing and invigorating experience flying a sortie on SUKHOI-30 MKI. A twinjet Multirole Jet fighter developed by Russia and upgraded by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force," Badnore tweeted. (ANI)

