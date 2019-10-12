Punjab govt announces 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for employees, pensioners

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Punjab government on Saturday announced a Diwali bonanza and gave a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners with effect from November.

"The employees/pensioners are all set to get a 3 per cent hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from November 1, 2019, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal disclosed here.



Badal said that the Chief Minister had ordered the hike as a mark of appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the government employees.

As per an official release, Badal said that the decision of the Punjab government will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 480 Crores per annum.

"The state government was committed to the welfare of government employees. The government would continue to ensure that the employees and pensioners get their due, irrespective of the state's fiscal situation," he said. (ANI)

