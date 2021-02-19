Punjab govt approves implementation of 'Mission Lal Lakir' in all villages

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday, approved the implementation of Mission Lal Lakir in all the villages across the state.



"The state government has taken the decision to facilitate villagers to monetise property rights and to avail of various benefits provided by the government departments and banks," said a press statement from the state government.

"As no record of rights is available for properties within the Lal Lakir, they cannot currently be monetised as per the real value of the property, and also no mortgages can be created on such properties," read the statement.

"There are households within the Lal Lakir which do not own any property outside of it. These households are at a disadvantage when it comes to monetising or realising the real value of the property," it added.

Under Mission Lal Lakir, the right of record of properties within the mission in the villages of the state will be prepared with the cooperation of the Government of India under the SVAMITVA Scheme. This will enable mapping the land, households, habitation, and all other areas falling within the Lal Lakir.

"The SVAMITVA scheme was handled by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department, but on the directives of the Chief Minister, it will now be transferred to the Revenue and Rehabilitation department," informed the press statement.

The statement further informed that the implementation of Mission Lal Lakir will go a long way in improving the living standards of villagers and boosting their self-esteem. The common lands within the Lal Lakir, such as ponds, common gathering areas, and even passages and streets, which were facing encroachments due to the non-availability of records to maintain these assets, will now be protected under the mission. (ANI)

