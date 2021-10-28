Punjab Govt issues guidelines for release of ex-gratia to heirs of COVID-19 victims

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Punjab government has issued guidelines for the release of ex-gratia relief to the heirs of those who died due to COVID-19.



Disclosing this here today, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Om Prakash Soni said, "as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the state government would provide Rs. 50,000 to the heirs of those who died due to COVID-19," said a press release.

He also clarified here that the heirs of the COVID-19 deceased who have the certificate of cause of death from the hospital would submit the applications directly to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) of the district in which the COVID-19 patient died, added the press release.

Similarly, the heirs of the victims of COVID-19 who do not have the death certificate, specifying the cause of death, would submit the applications to the same committee constituted by the Punjab government under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) of that district where the COVID-19 patent died, according to the press release.

The Punjab government has already issued notification regarding the formation of these committees. As per the notification, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) has been appointed as Chairperson, Civil Surgeon as Member Secretary and Assistant Civil Surgeon as Member Convener. Similarly, if there is any Government Medical College in the district, its Principal / Medical Superintendent and Head of Medicine Department has been included as a member and the in-charge Epidemiologist of COVID-19 cell of the district has also been included as a member, as per the press statement.

The committee will meet within 30 days of receiving the application and will be bound to take further action, according to the press statement.

He also said that if any heir of the deceased does not agree with the reason of death mentioned in the certificate issued by the hospital, he can also apply for correction in the certificate on the basis of facts. In addition, if any person dies of COVID within 30 days of being confirmed to be covid positive, his heirs are also entitled to a grant.

He also said that if a COVID-19 patient admitted to a hospital dies after 30 days of hospitalization, his heirs are also entitled to receive this assistance.

Soni also said that this assistance would be given only to the heirs of those who died due to COVID-19 and if any person died due to suicide, accident, homicide, they would not get this assistance. (ANI)

