Punjab: Gursher Singh to be appointed as Excise and Taxation Inspector

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet on Friday gave the go-ahead for the appointment of Gursher Singh as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds, in one-time relaxation without the case being treated as a precedent.



Chairing the meeting of the Cabinet, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh noted that Gursher's father, Bhupjit, had played a major role in the alleged "Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) scam" to clean up the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Bhupjit Singh, who was posted as Excise and Taxation Officer in Excise and Taxation department, had died on September 28, 2011. At that time, his son Gursher Singh had just completed his Graduation in Commerce, informed the official statement by the Punjab government.

As per the official records, Jasbir Kaur wife of Late Bhupjit Singh, vide her application dated June 26, 2020, (8 years after her husband's death) had requested employment in favour of her son Gursher Singh.

As per Government Policy dated November 21, 2002, and amendment vide letter dated December 28, 2005, the heirs of the deceased employee/officer have to apply for employment within one year from the date of death.

The policy also clarifies that if there is a genuine cause for delay, the application of the candidate can be considered upto a delay of 5 years after obtaining special approval from the Personnel Department, citing reasons of the delay in detail.

"The #PunjabCabinet gave the go-ahead for the appointment of Gursher Singh as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds, in one-time relaxation without the case being treated as a precedent. CM notes Gursher's father's role in cleansing PPSC by blowing whistle on scam," tweeted the Government of Punjab.

Also, notably, Gursher Singh's qualification is Bachelor of Commerce, which is beneficial for the post of Excise and Tax Inspector. In view of the qualification of candidate and the contribution made by Bhupjit Singh, Excise and Taxation Officer during his tenure, the applicant has been considered for the post of Excise and Taxation Inspector, and the Cabinet has decided to make an exceptional on special grounds, read the statement. (ANI)

