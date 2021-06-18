Punjab, Haryana CMs condole death of 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh

Punjab Chief Minister took to Twitter and said the death of the legendry sprinter marks the end of an era and India and Punjab are poorer today."Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India and Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family and millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!" tweeted Singh.While mourning the demise of Milkha Singh, Khattar said 'Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of Indians."India has lost a star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us, but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. 'Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of Indians. I pray to God for the peace of the pious soul. Humble tribute," Haryana CM tweeted.Singh passed away at 11.30 pm on Friday night at the age of 91. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in May this year.Earlier today, the bereaved family informed about the death of the former Indian Sprinter, also known as the Flying Sikh, in a statement."It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the family said.The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.In a statement, PGIMER informed that Milkha Singh was admitted to the ICU of COVID Hospital of PGIMER on June 3, and was treated for COVID there till June 13 when after putting up a valiant battle with COVID, Milkha Singh Ji tested negative."However, due to post- Covid complications, he was shifted out of COVID Hospital to medical ICU. But despite the best of efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER," the Hospital said.Singh's wife and former Captain of the Indian Women National Volleyball team, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is still the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements.He is survived by one son and three daughters. His son Jeev Milkha Singh is also a renowned Golfer. (ANI)