Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu gets Covid vaccine dose

Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 6 (ANI): Punjab Health and Family Welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu got his first Covid vaccine shot at a district hospital in Mohali on Friday.



After receiving the jab, the minister said he felt fit and fine and urged people to come forward and receive the vaccination and not pay heed to rumours.

"I feel fit and fine and people must come forward for the vaccination without giving any attention to rumors," the Health Minister said after taking his shot yesterday.

Sidhu also said that the vaccine is safe and so far no adverse effect of vaccination has been reported from anywhere.

Lauding the efforts of Health care workers and front-line workers for working tirelessly in curbing the spread of the coronavirus, he said that even though the vaccine is being given the world over, caution is still needed.

"People should cover their faces with masks while moving out, and keep the necessary distance from each other. It is also important to wash hands frequently with soap and water," he said. (ANI)

