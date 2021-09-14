Punjab hikes allowances to gallantry awardees

Chandigarh, Sep 14 (IANS) The Punjab government on Tuesday announced an increase in the monthly allowance of gallantry and distinguished service awardees, their widows and the widows of posthumous awardees or the next of the kin by 80 per cent.

A spokesperson for the Defence Services Welfare Department said out of 2,044 winners of Gallantry and distinguished awards, the allowance for the winners of the Param Vir Chakra has been increased from existing Rs 23,100 to Rs 41,580.