Punjab imposes daily night curfew, full weekend lockdown amid COVID-19 spike

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 26 (ANI): Punjab government on Monday announced daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and a weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am in view of surge in COVID-19 infections.



In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Due to continuous and rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 pm to Monday 5 am. Urge you all to stay at home and step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation."

According to Union Health Ministry, Punjab has 48,154 active cases of COVID-19 as of 8 am on Monday. A total of 2,82,504 recoveries have been reported, while he death toll in the state has mounted to 8,432.

According to official data, India recorded 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. (ANI)

