Punjab launches plantation drive to mark 550th Prakash Parva

Under this project 550 saplings of 'gulmohar' and 'amaltas' will be planted, out of which nearly 300 have already been planted, in the historic Gurudwara Sri Ber Sahib and the banks of the holy Bein river, besides flower beds for providing a picturesque view to millions of devotees likely to converge there.

Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner D.P.S. Kharbanda said 1,100 MGNREGA workers have been involved to undertake the plantation of four lakh flowering plants all along the Bein river facing Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib.

Apart from this, flowers of celosia, cristata, French marigold lemon, French marigold, orange Celosia plumosa, gomphrena purple and cosmos bippinatus varieties will be planted in the flower beds spread over nearly four acres on the outskirts of Bassowal village. It has also been decided to write 550 on an elevated soil platform by planting marigold flowers in commemoration of this sacred occasion. All the flowers being planted would blossom during the last week of October till January. Floriculturists Avtar Singh Dhindsa and Harpreet Sandhu have conceptualised the plan in coordination with the state government.