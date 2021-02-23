Punjab launches 'PSCADB' mobile app to provide information on loan schemes

Chandigarh, [India] February 23 (ANI): In a bid to benefit common people in general and farmers in particular, one of the most significant institutions of the cooperative sector, the Punjab State Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank (PSCADB), took a giant digital leap with the launch of 'PSCADB' mobile app here on Tuesday.



Punjab Cooperation and Jails Minister S Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa launched the 'PSCADB' mobile app of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank Ltd, Chandigarh.

On the occasion, Randhawa said that this app will also help in locating the PADBs in the vicinity of villages. "Any registered loanee members can view information about the transactions or statements about their share or loan accounts. For more information, Concerned Branch Manager of Primary Bank may be contacted," he added.

The Android and iOS version of this app is designed and developed by NIC (National Informatics Centre), New Delhi is available for download on Google Play Store and Open Web.

The launch ceremony was also attended by the Financial Commissioner Cooperation K Siva Prasad, Registrar Cooperative Societies Vikas Garg, MD PADB Charandev Mann, and Chairman PADB Kamaldeep Singh. (ANI)

