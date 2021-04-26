Punjab left with only 1.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccines doses: Minister Balbir Sidhu

Chandigarh [India], April 26 (ANI): Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the state has left with only 1.9 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccines due to the lesser supply of the vaccine from the central government.



He added that out of this available stock, more than 1 lakh doses expected to be used today.

According to a press release, Sidhu said that about 1.5 lakh beneficiaries got vaccinated as of April 25 and Chief Minister Punjab Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh has already raised the alarming situation of the state due to increasing cases of coronavirus and demanded the regular supply of COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen from the union government.

Talking about the Covid vaccination drive, he said that the Punjab government is organising vaccination at all the primary health centers and health wellness centers as well as special camps in the rural areas to facilitate the people at their doorsteps where the state has a capacity of vaccinating more than three lakh beneficiaries easily.

He said that more than 30,05,083 people have been vaccinated in Punjab so far under which a total of 26,82,393 vaccinated with the first dose and 3,22,690 with the second dose.

The Punjab government has already appealed to the union government to regularise the supply of vaccines in the state as the trained staff and infrastructure provided by the Punjab government could vaccinate 3 lakh people daily, requiring 15 lakh doses every week.

The state health department had written a letter to the Union Ministry of Health on April 22 demanding 10 lakh doses of vaccine.

Sidhu divulged the health department has received the intimation letter from the union government that they are sending only 1.5 lakh doses of Covisheild vaccine against the state's demand by tomorrow.

Regarding the preparations for vaccination for people above 18 years of age from May 1, he said that Punjab Chief Minister had asked the department to order 30 lakh Covishield vaccine doses.

On query regarding the shortage of oxygen, he said that the plants of the Punjab government were running at full capacity while the central government had reduced the liquid oxygen quota of the state. (ANI)