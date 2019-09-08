Punjab legislator booked for abusing Deputy Commissioner

He was booked under seven sections of the Indian Penal Code, most of the offences non-baliable, on the complaint of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Balbir Raj Singh.

Senior Superintendent of Police Upinderjit Singh Ghumman told the media that a case was registered against Bains on Saturday night in Batala town.

Bains, who was caught in a video that went viral, was accused of using derogatory language against Ujwal, the Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner.

He met Ujwal to enquire about the explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Gurdaspur district that claimed 23 lives.

The verbal spat between Ujwal and Bains was over the non-identification of a blast victim. In the video clip, Bains was heard saying, "Eh tere baap da office nahi hai. Eh public da office hai, te tu public nu hi keh rehan ki bahar jao. (This is not your father's office. This is an office meant for the public and here you are asking the public to leave)". At this, the Deputy Commissioner replied: "Either mind your language or I'm not going to talk to you."