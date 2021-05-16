Punjab Minister Singla launches 100-bed Covid facility

He has set up a Covid war room to provide round-the-clock assistance relating to the bed status, availability of oxygen concentrators, plasma donors, vaccine and medicines.

Chandigarh, May 16 (IANS) Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Sunday launched the 'Zimmewaar Sangrur' campaign by setting up a 100-bed facility equipped with oxygen concentrators and vital measurement monitors in his hometown Sangrur.

"Sangrur is prepared to defeat Covid as we are procuring the vaccine at large scale and this 100-bed facility has been created to accommodate and treat mild to moderate patients. Medical staff will be available here round the clock," Singla told reporters at the care centre inauguration.

He said the facility would assess the severity of the infection, the health condition of the patient and his/her treatment.

"We are also launching three Covid medical vans fitted with oxygen concentrators. Medical oxygen is the most sought-after thing these days, and we are in process to set up an oxygen plant in Sangrur to meet all medical requirements," Singla said, adding, "It is our responsibility to serve the people in this hour of crisis."

The Minister said a team of volunteers will resolve Covid-related issues. The local administration is expanding the medical infrastructure ahead of the third wave of the coronavirus.

As per government figures, more than 1.28 lakh people have been vaccinated in Sangrur. Currently, the active patients were 1,829. In all 12,009 got infected by the virus while 9,639 got recovered and 549 succumbed to the pandemic.

