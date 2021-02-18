Punjab motorist speeds off with accident victim's body on roof

According to police, the incident was recorded on CCTV and on that basis, accused, Nirmal Singh, was arrested booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)..

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (IANS) A car driver, who drove on with the body of a hit and run victim on his vehicle rooftop for about 10 km in Punjab's Mohali town before dumping it, has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Yogender Mandal (35), who was hit by Singh's car. The impact of the collision was so severe that Mandal's body landed on the car's rooftop. The driver, instead of stopping the vehicle, kept on driving at least for 10 km.

He later dumped the body and sped away. Police registered a case on a complaint by a passer-by.

DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur told the media that the driver had dumped the body near showrooms in Sunny Enclave located on the outskirts of Mohali and fled.

