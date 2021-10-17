Punjab-origin British MP mourns killing of Sir David Amess

"Given increasing international importance of #Qatar, including in Afghanistan, and to foster greater ties between our nations, glad to join cross-party Parliamentary delegation last week, led by Sir David Amess, who was sadly brutally taken away from us upon his return to the UK," Dhesi informed in a tweet.

Chandigarh, Oct 17 (IANS) Punjab-origin British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Sunday expressed sadness at the tragic killing of the Conservative counterpart Sir David Amess, who last week led a cross-party Parliamentary delegation to Qatar.

In his earlier tweet, Dhesi said: "Having spent past week with Sir David Amess, I'm numbed that a gentleman of enormous experience, intellect and warmth has been taken away."

"MPs must be able to serve without fear of attack. Will miss his smile and sense of humour. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May he RIP."

A 25-year-old has been held under the Terrorism Act for the killing of 69-year-old Sir David Amess.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Sir David Amess as one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle person in politics.

--IANS

vg/skp/