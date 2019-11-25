  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Punjab Police arrest 3 in Amritsar, recover 1.52 kg heroin

Punjab Police arrest 3 in Amritsar, recover 1.52 kg heroin

Last Updated: Mon, Nov 25, 2019 03:32 hrs

Representative image

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Three persons were arrested and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession in Chatiwind police station area of Amritsar here, an official said on Sunday.
According to the police, the accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Harjit Singh and Mandeep Kaur, all residents of Punjab. They were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.


A car, some mobile phones and 1.52 kg heroin was recovered from their possession, police said.
Further investigations are on in the matter. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features