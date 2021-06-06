Punjab Police bust Covid-19 cyber scam, three held

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) Punjab Police have busted an interstate high-profile gang of criminals in Mohali district indulging in Covid-19 cyber scams, a police official said.
All the three arrested accused have been found to be cheating patients by falsely promising them to deliver fake Remdesivir and other medicines, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Gurjot Kaler told IANS.
They used to lure the victims by calling them on their WhatsApp numbers and then after getting advance payments in different bank accounts, they used to switch off their numbers, he said.
Kaler said the entire cheated money of Rs 14 lakh was recovered from them.
