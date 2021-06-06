Punjab Police bust Covid-19 cyber scam, three held

Chandigarh, June 6 (IANS) Punjab Police have busted an interstate high-profile gang of criminals in Mohali district indulging in Covid-19 cyber scams, a police official said.

All the three arrested accused have been found to be cheating patients by falsely promising them to deliver fake Remdesivir and other medicines, Superintendent of Police, Cyber Crime, Gurjot Kaler told IANS.