Punjab Police busts international drug smuggling network, one held

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Monday busted an international drug smuggling network and arrested a 'big fish' international smuggler for his role in the smuggling of 40-kilogram heroin-consignment, which was recovered at the India Pakistan border.



In a statement, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said the accused is identified as Harpreet Singh alias Happy, a resident of village Chawinda Kalan in Amritsar.

"Police have also recovered 1Kg heroin from the possession of Happy, who was arrested by the Amritsar Commissionerate Police from village Chheharta in Amritsar. Police have also impounded his motorcycle," he said.

The DGP said informed Punjab police that had earlier foiled a major drug smuggling bid by recovering 39 packets of heroin, weighing 40.81 kg, in the Panjgraian Border Outpost (BOP) area of Amritsar on August 21.

"The investigations carried out so far had pointed to Happy's nexus with international-based drug smugglers and gangsters. His links with smugglers in Pakistan and smuggler Jagga, who works from Malaysia are also being deeply probed," he added.

Punjab's Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Vikram Jeet Duggal said that the police are carrying out further investigations to unravel the international drug supply network operating in the state.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar. (ANI)

