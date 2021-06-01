Punjab Police nabs main accused of Khalistan Tiger Force involved in Dera Premi's murder

Moga (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested an absconding operative of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), days after the arrest of other two operatives.



Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal is among the main shooters involved in the murder of Dera Premi, firing on a priest in the village of KTF Chief Hardeep Nijjar, Sukha Lamme murder, and Supershine murder case of Moga.

"Kamal, a resident of village Dala of Moga was arrested by Moga Police from near village Nathuwala Jadid in Moga District and four .315 bore pistols with 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession", Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta said.

Moga Police had arrested two of Kamal's associates, Lovepreet Singh alias Ravi and Ram Singh alias Sonu, on May 22.

"The trio had been found acting on the directions of KTF's Canada-based chief, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who has been notified as a 'designated terrorist' under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the central government", DGP informed.

He added that Nijjar and three of their other KTF's co-conspirators/masterminds, identified as Arshdip, Ramandip, and Charanjit alias Rinku Bihla, are hiding out in Surrey (B.C) Canada.

Punjab Police has been making all efforts to deport them to India and to face prosecution and criminal trial.

Police have also recovered a Mahindra Balero, bearing a fake registration number, from the possession of Kamal. Apart from Balero, three Motorcycles including Hero Splendor, Bajaj Pulsar, and Bajaj CT 100 used in Dera Premi murder at Bhagta Bhaika, Priest firing in Phillaur and Supershine murder were also recovered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Moga, Harmanbir Singh Gill said, "Preliminary investigations have revealed that Kamal had received heavy funding via Hawala and Western Union from his Canada-based associates in lieu of committing these crimes. Kamal has also revealed that Nijjar and other three Canada-based associates had assured him to hire top lawyers in case the trio was caught while committing the crimes".

SSP Gill also informed that on confession of co-accused Lovepreet Singh, the police have also recovered the 0.32 bore Pistol used in the murder of Supershine clothes owner at Moga.

Police have recovered a total of five .32 bore Pistols, seven .315 bore pistols, one .12 bore country-made pistol from this module. (ANI)

