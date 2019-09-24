Punjab police prepared for any eventuality, says DGP

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Days after a Pakistan-backed terror module was busted in the state, Punjab DGP on Tuesday assured that no one will be able to disrupt peace in the state while asserting that the police are prepared for any eventuality.

"The terrorists arrested from Chohla Sahib were working as a sleeper cell here. We have recently busted over 25 modules intending to disrupt the peace in the state. Punjab police is ready for any eventuality. We will not let anyone disrupt the peace in the state," Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said.He also expressed concern over drones being used to smuggle weapons into the country."Weapons were smuggled to the terrorist module from Pakistan using drones. While we are investigating the matter on our end, we have handed over the case to the NIA. It poses a danger for the entire country," Gupta said.Punjab police recently busted a terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), which was backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group that was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and its adjoining states.A large number of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from their possession, which the police suspects were delivered across the Indo-Pak border by drones launched by the ISI and state-sponsored 'Jihadi' and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits working under its command. (ANI)