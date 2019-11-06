Punjab Police support Delhi cops

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Punjab Police on Wednesday came out in solidarity and support of their colleagues in Delhi in the wake of assaults on policemen by lawyers in the national capital.

A resolution was passed by Punjab Police strongly condemning the attack and demanding justice, along with exemplary action against those responsible.

The resolution read: "All IPS and PPS officers of the Punjab Police condemn the brutal attack on officers of Delhi Police in the strongest possible terms. Such assaults on police officers or their humiliation during discharge of their onerous official duties cannot be tolerated."

"No section of society or class of people is above the constitution and the law. All officers and ranks of the Punjab Police stand in total support and solidarity with our brethren in their demand for justice and call for exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults." Director General Dinkar Gupta later tweeted: "We, the IPS and PPS officers of Punjab Police, strongly condemn the brutal attack on Delhi Police officers. Nobody is above the law and Constitution. We stand with our brethren in their demand for justice and seek exemplary action against those responsible for such assaults." The DGP said the attack on the police officers by the lawyers in Delhi was in violation of all tenets of law, and totally unpardonable. As disciplined officers of the force, the police had borne the brunt of the assault without retaliation and it was now up to the various agencies of the criminal justice system to take cognisance of the matter and ensure necessary action. If lawful action were not taken promptly against the guilty, it was likely to damage the morale of the police officers who put their life on the line everyday in the line of duty, especially in the border states of the country, such as Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, he said. vg/kr