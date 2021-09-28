Punjab political crisis: Minister, 3 Cong leaders quit following Sidhu's resignation

Chandigarh [India], September 28 (ANI): A series of resignations followed hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief on Tuesday.



A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to Navjot Singh Sidhu, stepped down from their posts delivering a big blow to the Congress high command that was hoping of resolving the tussle between Sidhu and captain Amarinder Singh after Navjot was appointed as Punjab Congress President ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned from her ministerial post in "solidarity" with party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as party's state unit chief.

Gautam Seth resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of Punjab Congress.

Congress leader Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress "in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu" who stepped down earlier today.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted. Top leadership has asked the state leadership to resolve the matter at their own level first.

State party treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal also stepped down from his post.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, "He(Navjot Singh Sidhu) had taken stand against corruption in Punjab..., if his suggestions are not paid heed to, he would not want to be a speechless president. We urge him to withdraw resignation & request high command to redress his grievances,"

In the letter addressed to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Yoginder Dhingra said, "I, hereby, resign as the General Secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress as a worker."

While Sidhu in his letter stated, "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23.

Sidhu's resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.

The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister. (ANI)